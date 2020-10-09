Names of Shahbaz Sharif’s daughters, wife put on ECL

Sources say 10 people who have been named in the cases related to the PML-N leader have been put on the ECL including his wife and two daughters. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the placement of the names of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's daughters and wife on the no-fly list, it emerged on Friday.

According to a Geo News report, 10 people named in cases against the PML-N leader have been put on the Exit Control List (ECL), including the aforesaid members of his family.

The approval was taken through a circulation summary, the report said, with sources adding that Shahbaz Sharif’s name was already on the list.

The placement of the names also comes after NAB arrested Shahbaz Sharif, also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, following the Lahore High Court's (LHC) rejection of his bail plea and cancellation of his interim bail.

Shahbaz was arrested in relation to a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.

