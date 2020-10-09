Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 09 2020
NAB requests cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's passport, CNIC

Friday Oct 09, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested the Ministry of Interior to "cancel" former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport and "block" his national identity card, it emerged on Friday.

The NAB Rawalpindi has written to the ministry, asking the authorities to cancel the aforesaid documents of the PML-N supremo for his absence from the court and especially after being declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court.

“In view thereof, copies of the said court order and perpetual non-bailable warrant of arrest are forwarded for processing of blacklisting/cancellation of the passport and blockage / impounding of CNIC of the accused through the Ministry of Interior,” read a letter addressed to the NAB headquarter from its Rawlapindi office.

Sources in the ministry have confirmed that the letter was received, also adding that the anti-graft body has recommended that Interpol (the International Criminal Police Organization) be approached to arrest Nawaz Sharif.

