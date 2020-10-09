Can't connect right now! retry
Neha Kakkar, beau Rohanpreet Singh make their romance official

Bollywood playback singer and her beau Rohanpreet Singh have confirmed their relationship on social media days after the lovebirds made headlines about their romance.

Neha Kakkar has been in the headlines for quite a while over her alleged relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Speculations were made that Neha and Rohan are to add their names in the long list of celebrities that will married this year. The couple was rumored to be tying the knot on 24th October, 2020.

Neha, who was initially quiet over the rumors, has finally confessed her love for her boyfriend. The couple confirmed their relationship in a recent Instagram posts.

Neha took to her Instagram with a picture of herself and beau Roshanpreet twinning in black.

View this post on Instagram

You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ️ #NehuPreet

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

She announced her love for the singer with an interesting hashtag, ‘NeehuPreet’. Rohanpreet, as well, could not conceal his emotions after such a loving post from Neha and wrote: 'Babu, I love you so much. Mera putt meri jaan. Yes, I am only yours, Meri zindagi.'

View this post on Instagram

Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar ️️ #NehuPreet ️

A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) on

Neha’s Instagram post took no time to get flooded with fans gushing over the announcement. In no time, Rohanpreet re-posted the same picture on his Instagram and introduced his girlfriend, Neha to the world. He wrote, 'Meet My Zindagi!'

Now that the news is official, fans are eagerly waiting to know if the couple is really tying a knot this year.

