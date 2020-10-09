Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun actress shares a loved-up picture with her husband

Turkish actress Hande Soral rose to international fame with her spectacular performance in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"

The actress played Ilbilge Hatun in the final seasons of the historical TV series.

Hande Soral is a popular Turkish actress who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She is married to actor  İsmail Demirci. Hande often shares her pictures and videos with her spouse on her Instagram account which is also followed by thousands of Pakistani fans of "Ertugrul".

Lav yu️

