Tom Cruise shifts focus to daughter Suri after Ana de Armas breakup

Tom Cruise, after his breakup with Ana de Armas last year in October, has seemingly turned his attention towards his estranged daughter, Suri Noelle.

Suri, 19, is the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes. After they split in 2012, Suri became distant from her father and even dropped her last name, Cruise.

However, after wrapping up the Mission: Impossible franchise and his breakup with the Ballerina actress, a source claimed the actor is now looking forward to mending ties with his daughter.

“Tom has reached a point where he genuinely wants peace, and that’s shaping a lot of his decisions these days. Over the past year, he’s been quietly working to rebuild the bridges he’s burned throughout his life,” an insider said to Heat World UK. “That’s why he’s been so open and generous publicly with people like Brad Pitt and others in Hollywood. He’s even on better terms with Nicole [Kidman].”

The tipster added, “But the biggest amends he needs to make in his life is to Suri, that’s undeniable, and people close to him are saying that’s going to be his next big focus.”

Suri has remained loyally close to her mother Holmes, who famously was rumoured to have rented a "secret" apartment to start a new life with her daughter.

The insider continued, “He’s being incredibly careful about how he goes about this because the last thing he wants is to cause [Suri] discomfort or put pressure on her.”

“He’s very clear that if she isn’t ready, he’ll accept that and step back. But he’s hoping that this time will be different, that she’s now at a stage in life where she is ready to forge an adult relationship with him,” they added.

While Suri is Cruise’s biological daughter, he also shares two adopted children Isabella Jane “Bella” Cruise and Connor Antony Cruise, whom he shared with Kidman during their marriage from 1990 to 2001.