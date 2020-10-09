MSR should be granted bail, says Barrister Ali Zafar

Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. — Geo.tv/Files

All Pakistan Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Chairman Barrister Syed Ali Zafar has said that he believes Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be granted bail.



Speaking in an interview with a local media outlet, he said: "I have studied Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's case and I believe that he should be granted bail."

The ILF chairman said that Supreme Court Judge Justice Maqbool Baqir had already ruled that bail could be granted on merit even in the National Accountability Bureau cases.

MSR was arrested by NAB on March 12 — more than 200 days ago — on trumped-up charges relating to property purchased more than three decades ago.

The Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief's arrest has been condemned from all quarters, with international human rights organisatons calling on the incumbent government to release MSR.

Protests against MSR's arrest have been going on across the country, with journalists pledging to stand united in the movement of justice for Mir-Shakil-ur-Rahman and to foil all conspiracies against the group.