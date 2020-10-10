Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama

Former flames Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle is taking bitter turns with each passing day.

As per the latest intel, the case will now involve a lot more witnesses getting pulled in, after news earlier broke out about Pitt included Jolie’s former costar Jillian Armenante as one of the witnesses to take the stand.

Two former assistants of the Maleficent actor along with bodyguards, security expert, medical professionals, violence experts are expected to also be called to the stand.

Apart from that, Pitt’s list also named one family friend.

It was further revealed that the former couple’s six children—Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12—are not expected to take stand in the custody battle.

Talking to HollywoodLife, divorce attorney Raoul Felder explained why the kids won’t be getting involved.

“Generally speaking children don’t go on the stand. If it is necessary [to hear their side] the judge may interview them privately. Judges are very experienced at talking to children, but they hate it because no matter how nice the judge is, it’s an ordeal for the child,” he said.

“The child is in a strange place, in a big stone building with people with guns walking around in uniforms and they have to see their mother or father at different tables. It’s just a terrible way to proceed and I really think the judge [in Brad and Angelina’s case] is not going to permit it, certainly not at this stage in the proceedings,” he added.