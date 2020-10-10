Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt drag costars, former employees and more in courtroom drama

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Former flames Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle is taking bitter turns with each passing day.

As per the latest intel, the case will now involve a lot more witnesses getting pulled in, after news earlier broke out about Pitt included Jolie’s former costar Jillian Armenante as one of the witnesses to take the stand.

Two former assistants of the Maleficent actor along with bodyguards, security expert, medical professionals, violence experts are expected to also be called to the stand.

Apart from that, Pitt’s list also named one family friend.

It was further revealed that the former couple’s six children—Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 12—are not expected to take stand in the custody battle.

Talking to HollywoodLife, divorce attorney Raoul Felder explained why the kids won’t be getting involved.

“Generally speaking children don’t go on the stand. If it is necessary [to hear their side] the judge may interview them privately. Judges are very experienced at talking to children, but they hate it because no matter how nice the judge is, it’s an ordeal for the child,” he said.

“The child is in a strange place, in a big stone building with people with guns walking around in uniforms and they have to see their mother or father at different tables. It’s just a terrible way to proceed and I really think the judge [in Brad and Angelina’s case] is not going to permit it, certainly not at this stage in the proceedings,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth could’ve done ‘so much more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth could’ve done ‘so much more’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle divorce: ‘Abrupt split from Trevor Engelson made her feel empowered’

Meghan Markle divorce: ‘Abrupt split from Trevor Engelson made her feel empowered’

Blake Jenner breaks silence on ex Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse allegations

Blake Jenner breaks silence on ex Melissa Benoist’s domestic abuse allegations

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne’s latest banter is reminiscent of old One Direction days

Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne’s latest banter is reminiscent of old One Direction days
Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why

Prince Charles broke into a fight with Princess Diana's brother during her funeral: Here's why
Nicole Poturalski claps backs at haters attacking her over relationship with Brad Pitt

Nicole Poturalski claps backs at haters attacking her over relationship with Brad Pitt

In a first, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in podcast surrounding mental health

In a first, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in podcast surrounding mental health
Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace

Royal family member isolating after meeting with COVID -19 patient, says Buckingham Palace

Bella Hadid holds onto Gigi Hadid's baby bump in never-before-seen snap

Bella Hadid holds onto Gigi Hadid's baby bump in never-before-seen snap
Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato's fans amid messy breakup

Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato's fans amid messy breakup
Inside Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first date night after becoming parents

Inside Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first date night after becoming parents

Khloe Kardashian seems to be missing her blonde locks as she bags advice on her style

Khloe Kardashian seems to be missing her blonde locks as she bags advice on her style

Latest

view all