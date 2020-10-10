Can't connect right now! retry
Donald Trump’s ‘Bollywood style’ White House entrance reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Social media seems to be having a field day over US President Donald Trump’s latest video of him arriving at the White House on a helicopter following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Many Bollywood fanatics were quick to find hilarious resemblance of Trump with megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he left the chopped in the same melodramatic fashion.

The slow-mo shots of Trump’s video along with intense background music gave B-Town enthusiasts quite a laugh with one fan commenting: “Finally, Trump got the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes.”

One fan even edited the First Lady Melania Trump’s head on Jaya Bachchan's character presuming she must be standing inside waiting to welcome her husband in full Bollywood style.


