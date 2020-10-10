Islamabad's 'hotspots' to undergo 'mini' coronavirus lockdown amid rising cases

A couple wearing protective masks walk along a market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan. — Reuters/Files

ISLAMABAD: A "mini" lockdown will be imposed in certain coronavirus "hotspots" of the federal capital starting Sunday morning, the district health office said on Saturday.

A notification was issued, according to which in the first phase, the areas which will be put under a "mini" lockdown include G-9/4, G-10/4, I-8/2 and NPF.

The health office said that a few streets of the above areas will be sealed "for now" to curtail the spread of the virus.

It urged people to cooperate with health officials and with the security personnel during the lockdown period.



District health dept recommends lockdown



The district health department in Islamabad had recommended that the government impose a "smart" lockdown in areas where coronavirus cases are increasing, a notification showed.



The notification from the health ministry. — Geo.tv

According to the notification, several teams conducted COVID-19 surveillance activities in different sectors and observed that cases are increasing in street number 38, 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 and on Sawan road adjacent to street 48, in sector G-10/4.

"Street numbers 25 and 29 in sector I-8/2 and street numbers 85 and 89 of sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing COVID-19 cases," it said.

It was recommended that in light of these developments, if a timely lockdown is imposed in these locations, it will help reduce the transmission in these streets and other sectors of Islamabad.



Islamabad has so far registered 17,210 coronavirus infections, 188 deaths and 16,279 recoveries from the pandemic.