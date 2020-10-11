Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret exchange on wedding day revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s magical royal nuptials in 2018 had left jaws dropped around the world over the enchanting setting and the massive affairs that it turned into.

And while the former actor was one of the many completely in ruptures over the entire dazzling and enchanting scene at her wedding, the groom had his eyes fixed on the bride, looking head over heels.

Expert lip reader Terry Ruane, has cautiously observed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day and revealed the secret words that they said to each other which couldn’t be heard by the colossal number of people watching the televised ceremony.

According to Ruane, after Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle and handed her over to Harry, he addressed his father, saying: “Thank you, pa.”

Harry then turned to Meghan and reportedly said: “You look amazing. I missed you.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it

Selena Gomez claims she is ‘anti-social media’ as she details decision of not using it
Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project

Prince Harry takes a brutal dig at Prince William after he launches latest project
Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month

Prince Andrew extremely close to losing his HRH title by next month
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix project highly similar to Prince William's documentary
Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change

Prince William takes part in first Ted Talk to stress over the impacts of climate change
Meghan Markle fumes at tabloids over bad press during controversial South Africa tour

Meghan Markle fumes at tabloids over bad press during controversial South Africa tour
Selena Gomez collects praise from Princess Eugenie for embracing her scars unapologetically

Selena Gomez collects praise from Princess Eugenie for embracing her scars unapologetically
Queen Elizabeth furious as staff members refuse to cooperate in unprecedented move

Queen Elizabeth furious as staff members refuse to cooperate in unprecedented move
Meghan Markle reveals the impact of trolling on her life in podcast debut

Meghan Markle reveals the impact of trolling on her life in podcast debut
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's pictures show they're strengthening family bonds

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's pictures show they're strengthening family bonds
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are at each other's throats: report

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are at each other's throats: report
UK visit: Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to appear before court

UK visit: Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to appear before court

Latest

view all