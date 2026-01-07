Jennifer Aniston reveals secret about her signature blonde hair

Jennifer Aniston is getting candid about her signature look.

The Friends alum shared a video on Instagram on January 6 where she revealed that her famous pin-straight blonde hair isn’t actually natural.

Gesturing to her lighter hair color, Aniston admitted, “I was a natural brunette. This is fake.”

The 56-year-old actress also said she’d consider going back to brown someday. She reflected on a past transformation for her role in Horrible Bosses, where she played dentist Julia in 2011.

When longtime friend Courteney Cox used a lock of Aniston’s hair to frame her face, Aniston joked, “This is like the Horrible Bosses character I played.”

Cox agreed the look worked, adding, “You were a badass dentist.”

Beyond hair, Aniston has long been open about her approach to fitness and wellness. In a January 2025 interview with Allure, she explained her philosophy: “It’s the 80/20 approach.

Eighty percent healthy living and then 20 percent is: Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers and stay up late with your friends. There's a balance.”

While she works out “a minimum of four times a week,” Aniston said health goes beyond exercise. “I meditate in the morning,” she shared. “I stretch before bed. I've been really trying to work on my sleep hygiene.”

Sleep is especially important to her. “I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10 p.m.—turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in,” she said.