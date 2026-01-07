Chilli, Matthew Lawrence warn couples not to ignore red flags

Rozonda ''Chilli'' Thomas and Matthew Lawrence have shared important lessons on how to be better partners

Rozonda ''Chilli'' Thomas and Matthew Lawrence, both longtime public figures, have shared some advice for couples after navigating their past relationships under the spotlight.

These experiences taught the TLC singer and the Boys Meets World actor important lessons on how to be better partners when they started dating in 2022.

'Pay attention to the red flags, When you're young, you're just like, 'Oh, that was a red flag. It's okay. I'm just going to bury it away over here. Give me another one. Oh, it's another red flag. It's okay. No big deal. We can make this work,' Lawrence, 45, told PEOPLE.

As Chilli, 54, explains, 'When you're young like that, I think that you see the flags, but you don't recognize that it's a red flag.'

Lawrence adds that although he always noticed them, 'I just went right past them. 'Let's just step over that one and pretend like it's not there.'

The pair agrees that ignoring red flag only makes them worse, which is why Chilli stands by her "long list" of attributes she looks for in a partner.

The Snow Day hitmaker has a son, Tron, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin, and famously dated singer Usher from 2001-2003.

Meanwhile, the Marry Christmas actor was married to Dancing with the Stars alum Cheryl Burke from 2019-2022.