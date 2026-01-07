A$AP Rocky reveals fatherhood changed him: 'Cold-hearted'

A$AP Rocky, who shares three kids with Rihanna, is sharing how being a dad changed his heart.

The longtime couple welcomed their youngest and first daughter Rocki Irish, nearly four months ago after becoming parents to sons two-year-old Riot Rose and three-year-old RZA.

In a new interview published on Tuesday, January 6, the rapper and actor, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, casually admitted fatherhood softened his “cold-hearted” past.

“I am way more emotional,” the Punk Rocky singer told W Magazine. “Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella.”

The 37-year-old artist went on to share that his happy family has filled him with so much love, making him more emotionally open and affectionate toward others.

“I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world,” he told the magazine.

The Highest 2 Lowest star’s latest comments on fatherhood come about a month after he spilled the beans about the sibling dynamic between his sons.

"Well, I'm surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are," he told Extra at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards in December.

A month earlier, at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rocky explained that while his sons may get along well with each other, they do become ‘a little jealous’ sometimes of their younger sister, whom he called his “baby twin."