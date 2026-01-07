Joel Edgerton receives special email from Michael Keaton after 'Train Dreams'

Joel Edgerton admits being inspired by Michael Keaton while growing up

Joel Edgerton has opened about his deep love and respect for the Batman legend Michael Keaton.

The 51-year-old recently starred in American period drama film named Train Dreams for which he has been receiving a lot of appreciation and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

On his latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Joel admitted being the biggest fan of Michael.

He further revealed how honoured he felt when he received a special email from the veteran after Train Dreams.

During the chat with Kimmel, Edgerton opened, “Recently we’ve had a lot of love for Train Dreams from Michael Keaton, and he hosted an event for us recently and he reached out.”

He spoke about getting a personal email from the 74-year-old actor, which had nothing but great appreciation for the movie. It made him feel really really good.

Joel confessed, “I don’t know that he realizes how important he was to me when I was sort of growing up, watching him in all the movies and you know Beetlejuice and Batman and so on.”

The Australian actor hopes that Michael, with this interview, finds out about the dept of love he has for the legend.

Directed by Clint Bentley, Train Dreams features Jeol alongside Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, Will Paton and William H. Macy.