Glen Powell rings in new year with famous ex, rumoured girlfriend

Glen Powell is showing that friendly exes can still vacation together.

The Chad Powers actor celebrated the New Year in St. Barts alongside his rumoured girlfriend Michelle Randolph and his ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

Nina shared a video recap of the tropical getaway on Instagram on January 6, showing the trio smiling and posing together.

In the video, Dobrev—who briefly dated Powell in 2017—appeared relaxed and happy as she leaned in next to Powell and Randolph, who sparked dating rumours with the actor in November.

Other clips showed the group dancing, swimming, playing pickleball and working out.

The vacation also included several familiar faces, including Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller, Chord Overstreet, and influencer Alix Earle.

Nina, who ended her engagement to Shaun White in September, praised the trip in a January 3 Instagram post. “Some old friends, some new friends… now all best friends,” she wrote.

“Haven’t laughed, been in awe or smiled this much in my life. The perfect way to ring in the new year.”

“Off to a GREAT start,” she added. “Feeling beyond lucky, and grateful.”

Alix Earle echoed the sentiment in the comments, writing, “The best time everrrr.”

Earle also shared her own post from the getaway, writing, “Rumour has it we’re still dancing,” alongside photos taken on the group’s yacht. She added, “New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year.”

The influencer concluded, “Words can’t describe how amazing this trip was.”