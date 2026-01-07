 
Geo News

Jamie Campbell Bower hints at secret 9th episode of 'Stranger Things'

Jamie Campbell Bower plays Vecna in Stranger Things season 5

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

Jamie Campbell Bower hints at secret 9th episode of Stranger Things
Jamie Campbell Bower hints at secret 9th episode of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things fans might have one more surprise in store as Jamie Campbell Bower dropped a cryptic hint.

The popular Netflix series’ fans are convinced that the star has teased a potential secret ninth episode.

In a new video shared by Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon on Instagram, the actor portrays a gym instructor.

During the gig he said in a serious tone “Tomorrow it begins,” which the fans interpreted as a hint for a new episode.

Jamie Campbell Bower hints at secret 9th episode of 'Stranger Things'

Fans flooded the comments section, with one writing, “Don’t play with our feelings like that [crying emoji] is there another episode coming out tomorrow OR NOOOOT?? [crying emoji].”

“Tomorrow it begins.” UMM sir what do you mean by that?![shocked emoji],” another wrote.

More From Entertainment

A$AP Rocky reveals fatherhood changed him: 'Cold-hearted'
A$AP Rocky reveals fatherhood changed him: 'Cold-hearted'
Avatar: Fire and Ash proves its power with $1 billion global run
Avatar: Fire and Ash proves its power with $1 billion global run
Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma mocks Ashley Tisdale's ‘toxic mom group'
Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma mocks Ashley Tisdale's ‘toxic mom group'
Emma Stone reveals her obsession for 'Real Housewives' drama
Emma Stone reveals her obsession for 'Real Housewives' drama
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on career cost due 'unconventional divorce statement'
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on career cost due 'unconventional divorce statement'
Holly Ramsay shares first look at second wedding dress in new photos
Holly Ramsay shares first look at second wedding dress in new photos