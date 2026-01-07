Jamie Campbell Bower hints at secret 9th episode of 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things fans might have one more surprise in store as Jamie Campbell Bower dropped a cryptic hint.

The popular Netflix series’ fans are convinced that the star has teased a potential secret ninth episode.

In a new video shared by Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon on Instagram, the actor portrays a gym instructor.

During the gig he said in a serious tone “Tomorrow it begins,” which the fans interpreted as a hint for a new episode.

Fans flooded the comments section, with one writing, “Don’t play with our feelings like that [crying emoji] is there another episode coming out tomorrow OR NOOOOT?? [crying emoji].”

“Tomorrow it begins.” UMM sir what do you mean by that?![shocked emoji],” another wrote.