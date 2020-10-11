Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years

Ira Khan, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s daughter, has stepped forward to talk about her mental health ordeal.

The star kid turned to Instagram on World Mental Health Day and shared a deeply personal video of herself where she revealed that she is clinically depressed.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together,” she wrote in the caption.

“There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable,” she went on to say.

“About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day,” she added.



The video shows Ira saying: “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

“So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”