Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years

Ira Khan, Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s daughter, has stepped forward to talk about her mental health ordeal. 

The star kid turned to Instagram on World Mental Health Day and shared a deeply personal video of herself where she revealed that she is clinically depressed.

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together,” she wrote in the caption.

“There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable,” she went on to say.

“About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day,” she added.

The video shows Ira saying: “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

“So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

More From Bollywood:

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters
Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claims her life is in danger: ‘The mafia gang will kill me’

Anurag Kashyap’s accuser claims her life is in danger: ‘The mafia gang will kill me’

Kangana Ranaut’s indirect attack at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day

Kangana Ranaut’s indirect attack at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day
Donald Trump’s ‘Bollywood style’ White House entrance reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan

Donald Trump’s ‘Bollywood style’ White House entrance reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan
Ranbir Kapoor’s mum Neetu Kapoor prepping for his and Alia Bhatt’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor’s mum Neetu Kapoor prepping for his and Alia Bhatt’s wedding?

Neha Kakkar, beau Rohanpreet Singh make their romance official

Neha Kakkar, beau Rohanpreet Singh make their romance official
Rhea Chakraborty is 'a fighter', says mother on actress getting released from jail

Rhea Chakraborty is 'a fighter', says mother on actress getting released from jail
Sonakshi Sinha opens up on seeing the best and worst of the Hindi film industry

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on seeing the best and worst of the Hindi film industry
Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision

Indian actress Sana Khan bids farewell to showbiz industry in shocking decision
Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work

Katrina Kaif all smiles as she returns to work
Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut blasted by netizens as they ask her to return Padma Shri
Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan having a dispute? Here's the truth

Latest

view all