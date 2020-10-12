Can't connect right now! retry
Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11

Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11

Bollywood's power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the industry's most adored love birds hands-down.

And while they may have started dating only a few years before, it seems that their love story had begun eons ago when the Raazi star was just 11.

All B-Town fans are well-aware of Alia’s major crush on Ranbir before they got into a relationship. However, many may not know that sparks had been flying since the diva was just 11.

Alia revealed, according to Times of India, that she had met Ranbir at the age of 11 when she was auditioning for Black. She went on to claim that she has had a crush on him since then.

Later in 2013, she had also admitted during an interview that she still thinks “he's really adorable and I still want to marry him (Ranbir Kapoor)."

Lucky for her, that dream may be coming true very soon.

