Monday Oct 12 2020
Deepika Padukone ‘regrets’ endorsing fairness cream brands

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Deepika Padukone had been one of the many who drew flak over her past involvement

Numerous stars in Bollywood had come under the radar over the recent past over their endorsements for fairness cream brands which promote colourism and fuel racism in South Asian societies. 

Deepika Padukone had been one of the many who drew flak over her past involvement. However, the Padmaavat actor revealed that she has now distanced herself from those brands as she expressed regret over her past decisions.

A source was quoted saying by DNA: "Not only did Deepika accept these mistakes and expressed her regret over it in the past, but with the same realisation, the actress had also sprung into action and dropped those categories (fairness creams and colas) from her kitty.”

When asked about her skincare routine, she had also confirmed that she no longer utilizes fairness products.

"I don't follow any routine as such. I just make sure I use a good night cream and always take off my make-up,” she said during an interview. 

