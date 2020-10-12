Minal Khan shares hearts on Instagram, sparks rumours of secret relationship

Pakistani actress Minal Khan poses with co-star Ahsan Ikram in a photo posted on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ahsanmohsinikramofficial

Pakistani actress Minal Khan has set social media abuzz after a comment under an Instagram post triggered speculations that she is secretly in a relationship with co-star Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The rumour mills were set churning after the ‘Jalan’ starlet posted a picture on Instagram.

Though many were simply praising Khan for her look in the comments section, the rumoured couple was also found sharing hearts.

Screengrab/@aimanminalcloset

The celebrity duo has worked in drama serial Parchayee and has still not responded to their dating rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial) on Oct 4, 2020 at 8:02pm PDT Read more: Minal Khan hits six million followers on Instagram

Khan is one of the few Pakistani celebrities who have amassed over six million people on the photo- and vide-sharing app.



After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti she has since appeared in television serials like Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Hasad, and Jalan.