Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter tirade against 'Bullywood' continues as industry ‘strikes back’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter tirade against 'Bullywood' continues as industry ‘strikes back’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is keeping her angry tirade against the industry going even in light of the recent lawsuits filed against major news channels.

As the hashtag ‘#BollywoodStrikesBack’ emerges as one of the top trends following the defamatory lawsuits filed against top media houses over the recent reporting of the drug nexus, the Queen star issued a harsh reaction to the entire debacle.

"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she wrote.

"Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes,” she went on to say.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change,” she added.

"I have been complaining of exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years. An artist has died. If the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned on the pretext of Sushant's death, why is it bothering them so much? I have the full details of it too," she said.

More From Bollywood:

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh had gotten into a fight night before his death

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh had gotten into a fight night before his death
Did you know Kareena Kapoor dropped out of college at 17 to pursue acting?

Did you know Kareena Kapoor dropped out of college at 17 to pursue acting?
Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices returning to film sets after lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez rejoices returning to film sets after lockdown
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning as they spotted together in Bandhara

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look stunning as they spotted together in Bandhara
Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ release delayed yet again

Katrina Kaif’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’ release delayed yet again
Deepika Padukone ‘regrets’ endorsing fairness cream brands

Deepika Padukone ‘regrets’ endorsing fairness cream brands

Why Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have yet to share screens together

Why Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have yet to share screens together

Katrina Kaif on sharing screens with ex Ranbir Kapoor after they broke up

Katrina Kaif on sharing screens with ex Ranbir Kapoor after they broke up
Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11

Alia Bhatt claims she has been crushing on Ranbir Kapoor since age 11
When Kartik Aaryan picked Sara Ali Khan as his wife: blast from the past

When Kartik Aaryan picked Sara Ali Khan as his wife: blast from the past
Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira reveals she has been clinically depressed since four years
Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' not getting released in theaters

Latest

view all