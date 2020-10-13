Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter tirade against 'Bullywood' continues as industry ‘strikes back’

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is keeping her angry tirade against the industry going even in light of the recent lawsuits filed against major news channels.

As the hashtag ‘#BollywoodStrikesBack’ emerges as one of the top trends following the defamatory lawsuits filed against top media houses over the recent reporting of the drug nexus, the Queen star issued a harsh reaction to the entire debacle.

"Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she wrote.

"Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes,” she went on to say.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry 'you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change,” she added.

"I have been complaining of exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years. An artist has died. If the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned on the pretext of Sushant's death, why is it bothering them so much? I have the full details of it too," she said.