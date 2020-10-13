Can't connect right now! retry
NUMS entry test 2020: Results will be announced by Oct 25

A large number of candidates appeared in entry test for MBBS/BDS Session 2020 of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) for its 13 Medical and 05 dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country and AJK simultaneously. This year around 50,000 candidates appeared for the test. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will announce the results of the entry test 2020 by October 25.

The NUMS conducted entry test on Sunday for MBBS and BDS session 2020 for its 13 medical and five dental constituent and affiliated colleges across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) simultaneously.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor NUMS, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed said that NUMS had achieved a significant milestone by conducting the first nationwide entry test for its medical and dental institutions without involving any outside testing services.

Read more: What is the new criteria for admission in medical colleges?

“This will ensure merit, transparency and high standards in the entire testing system under NUMS,” he added.

This year around 50,000 candidates had appeared for the test.

In addition to the NUMS entry test, it will be mandatory for the successful candidates to pass the National Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) as announced by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The date for the national exam will be announced shortly.

