PCB adjusts timings for upcoming Pakistan-Zimbabwe series

In this file photo the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board can be seen on a building. — PCB/Files

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20 International series to be played against Zimbabwe from October 30.

The PCB said that all three ODIs and as many T20Is of the series will be played during the day due to the weather situation.

Punjab in general, and Lahore in particular, has developed a serious fog problem over the years due to the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the region. Dew factor also becomes a problem in night matches.

It said that the ODI matches will begin at 12:00 pm whereas T20Is will start at 3:30 pm. The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi on October 30, November 1, and 3.