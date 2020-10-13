Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices

Back when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview requirements were aired, the couple were dubbed ‘high maintenance’ and many speculated their Hollywood charm would die down given these extreme requirements, however, the couple inversely blew up from that point on and with their current interview choices in mind, many experts are dubbing the duo ‘calculative’ and smart.

During an episode of Royally Obsessed, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discussed the royal’s interview choices at length. Ms Fiorito even admitted, "I am really fascinated by their selective strategy with choosing the publications they talk to. This was definitely very calculated in who they worked with."

To this Ms Bowie candidly replied by saying, "They even called that out at one point saying that the Evening Standard has a very diverse readership and a diverse newsroom.”

"I hope that they start granting these interviews to newspapers more often because it was so fascinating to see them off script and to hear them be asked questions they don’t know are coming. To see them put on the spot was very enlightening. I would love to see more of that."