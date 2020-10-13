Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday revealed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



"My Covid Test has come positive," he tweeted.



Khan did not specify whether he was feeling symptoms of the virus or not.

Many Pakistani politicians including PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country who died due to COVID-19 a few months ago.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away in June after being on the ventilator for a few days.