Pakistan re-elected to UN Human Rights Council ‘despite Indian opposition’

Pakistan polled 169 votes, when 97 were needed. The election in the General Assembly was by secret ballot, with a simple majority required. File photo

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan was on Tuesday re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for a period of three years with an overwhelming majority “despite Indian opposition”.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for 15 new members to the 47-member Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva.

"Pakistan's success in this important election is a reflection of the country's high standing in the international community," an elated Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram said in a post-election statement.

"It was due to the personal outreach to the world leaders by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the skillful guidance of the foreign ministry and the contribution of all Pakistan Missions abroad and my team here at the United Nations," he said.

Read more: FM Qureshi says world no longer accepts India's narrative on Kashmir

Akram said that the international community supported Pakistan despite Indian opposition. “The country’s re-election to the UN body is a success to our policy of progress.”

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi in a statement said that Pakistan's re-election to the UN Human Rights Council is a reflection of international community's confidence and trust in its commitment to a progressive national and global human rights agenda.

Pakistan bagged 169 votes

This is the fifth time Pakistan has been elected to the council — the first success came in 2006 when the council was created by the UN General Assembly.

Pakistan polled 169 votes, when 97 were needed. The election in the General Assembly was by secret ballot, with a simple majority required.

The contest was only in the Asian-Pacific group as other groups put up agreed candidates. Five candidates contested for the four Asia-Pacific seats on the council. Apart from Pakistan, China, Nepal and Uzbekistan were elected. Saudi Arabia, with 90 votes, could not make it.

Members of the council serve for a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

The HRC is an inter-governmental body within the UN system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.

The council's membership is based on equitable geographical distribution and seats are distributed as follows: 13 seats for African States, 13 seats for Asia Pacific States, 8 seats for Latin American and Caribbean States, 7 seats for Western European and other States, and 6 seats for Eastern European States.