pakistan
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Maulana Adil Khan’s assassination: Religious parties announce country-wide strike on Friday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Late Maulana Adil Khan addressing a gathering. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Religious parties have announced a strike at the end of their 48-hour ultimatum – which falls on Friday –  given to the government for arresting the killers of Maulana Adil Khan, The News reported on Wednesday.

Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan, along with his driver, was shot dead on Saturday in Karachi's Shah Faisal area.

Read more: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan shot dead in Karachi

Leaders of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl, Jamaat-i-Ishaat-e-Tauheed Wa Sunnah, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Sami, Tanzeemul Ulema Karachi, and other groups attended a meeting for consultation.

After the discussion, the religious scholars in a press conference at the seminary, announced that a country-wide strike will be observed and protest held on Friday.

They appealed to the people, traders and transporters to make the strike a success by keeping their businesses shut and vehicles off the road.

Leaders of religious parties in the press conference also criticised the Sindh government for withdrawing security from prominent religious scholars who have been facing threats.

Meanwhile, the police investigators remained clueless about the perpetrators of the high profile targeted killing of the prominent religious scholar.

According to a news report published in The News earlier on Monday, police investigators obtained a forensic report suggesting that the murder weapon in Maulana Adil’s case had not been used in any previous target killing in the metropolis.

Read more: No major headway in Maulana Adil Khan’s murder case: report

Moreover, forensic experts thoroughly examined the spent bullet shells of a 9mm pistol found at the crime scene and also Maulana Adil’s vehicle to find any other clue related to the case.

Police investigators also visited Darul Uloom Karachi from where they obtained CCTV footage and recorded statements of witnesses.

“Maulana sahib had arrived at Darul Uloom before Maghrib prayers, where he also met with Mufti Taqi Usmani sahib before leaving after Maghrib prayers at around 7pm,” Darul Uloom’s security guard, Shafiullah told the investigators.

