Thursday Oct 15 2020
Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's blissful marriage with Brad Pitt came crashing down after she filed for divorce. 

Ever since then, they have been embroiled in a vicious custody battle involving their six children.

As Angelina and Brad battle it out in each court appearance, a member of the Salt actress's family is hopeful the lawsuit with bring them together.

Actress Jacqueline Bisset, who is Angelina's godmother, said she is confident the former spouses will work it out for the sake of their children.

“Angelina and Brad will sort it out eventually,” Jacqueline told Daily Mail. “They both love the children so they will sort it out.”

Angelina and Brad met each other on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005 and fell in love with each other.

They dated for nearly a decade and nine years later, exchanged vows at Chateau Miraval in France.

However, they ended their marriage and sought divorce just two years after tying the knot.

The duo share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

Meanwhile, Brad is rumoured to be basking in the glory of love again with German model Nicole Poturalski.

“It’s doubtful Brad will ever get married again,” an insider explained. “They make each other happy, and it’s an arrangement that is working for both of them.”

