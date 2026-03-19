Doja Cat teases new project, confirms relationship, and more

Doja Cat is currently on her 'Vie World Tour' in support of her September 2025 album

Doja Cat has been making strides in both her personal and professional life.

Appearing on Vogue’s April cover interview published March 18, the Grammy-winning rapper-slash-musician opened up about her relationship status, her recent progress in therapy, and what she has planned next after her Vie World Tour wraps up in December.

“We’ve got a lot of fun ideas that I can’t spoil at the moment,” Doja, 30, told the outlet. While she isn’t sure whether the project will be a deluxe version of Vie or an EP, she confirmed that it will be “bubbly” and "futuristic" -sounding.

Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is currently on her Vie World Tour, which kicked off in November 2025 following the release of her fifth studio album, Vie. The tour wraps up in December 2026, and it has come with many new chapters in her life.

The Agora Hills hitmaker recently revealed her borderline personality disorder diagnosis after a lifelong struggle. Speaking to Vogue, she opened up about how therapy has helped her.

“I’m not cured of anything, but [therapy] helps me understand why I do the things that I do,” she reflected.

Another unexpected benefit of therapy has been for her dating life. Without revealing any names, Doja confirmed that she is currently in a relationship, and her mystery man is planning to visit her on tour.

“This is what therapy has done for me,” she noted. “It’s allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, ‘I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.’ I don’t do any of that anymore. It’s very nice.”