Ryan Gosling recalls shocking incidents with Harrison Ford

Ryan Gosling has been sharing stories about his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford, and they paint a picture of a man who lives by his own entirely unique set of rules.

Appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Gosling was asked whether he had ever done something Ford had previously admitted to on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gosling's answer was an emphatic no.

"That's a hard no," he said. But Ford doing it? Completely unsurprising.

"Of course Harrison has [done that]," he said with a laugh. "I always say, like, 'Never meet your heroes unless they're Harrison Ford.' He's as cool as you want him to be."

From there, Gosling moved on to what might be the definitive Harrison Ford anecdote.

During filming of Blade Runner 2049, Ford punched him in the face during a scene. When ice was brought out for Gosling's face, Ford took it, put his own fist in it, and told him, "I forgive you."

Then, when Advil arrived, Gosling went to take the standard two tablets. Ford took the entire bottle and knocked back around 15 of them.

"He's not like us," Gosling said. "He could just house half a bottle of Advil as a joke."

As if that weren't enough, Gosling also told the Kelce brothers about an incident from the production of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.

Ford's Indiana Jones hat kept flying off while he was on horseback, and after the crew tried taping it down without success, Ford's solution was characteristically no-nonsense.

"He said, 'Forget it. Give me a stapler.' And he stapled it to his head." Ford has since confirmed the story to GQ and apparently still has the scar to prove it.

When Jason Kelce asked whether it was widely understood that Ford is essentially a lunatic, Gosling stood firm in his characterisation.

"He's not like us," he said simply. "He's that guy."