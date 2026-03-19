Holly Ramsay breaks cover after Adam Peaty's sister speaks on family rift

Holly Ramsay joined the star-studded event for the launch of the brand's new collection

Holly Ramsay has been seen in public since for the first time since her husband Adam Peaty's sister spoke out about his feud with his family, as she attended the French Connection SS26: Join Our Club event on Wednesday.

The influencer and daughter of celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, joined the star-studded event for the launch of the brand's new collection at Pergola in London.

In the weeks leading up to his wedding to Holly, Adam was involved in a bitter fallout with his mum Caroline, 60, which saw him disinvite her and the rest of his family - bar his sister - from his wedding in December.

However, Holly has been busy enjoying her married life with the Olympic swimmer and was recently seen supporting him at an International Swim Meet over the weekend.

As for her style, Holly cut a chic figure in a stylish black fitted top and flowing cream pleated skirt, teamed with pointed-toe heels.

The timing of the appearance is significant, as it marks Holly's first outing since Bethany spoke out about her mother's feud with the Ramsay family.

Bethany Peaty, 32, attended sister-in-law Holly Ramsay's hen do and their wedding at Bath Abbey in December.

At that time, she was accused of 'betraying' her family when she prioritised her brother over her mother.

Now, Beth has shared her feelings about the ongoing rift, revealing she has been torn between her loyalties towards her mother and her Olympian brother.

While the tension shows no signs of easing between the sparring members, Beth told the Daily Mail that she has now made peace with her mother Caroline, 60, for the sake of her children.

Beth, a carer who has an eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, told the Daily Mail it has been a ‘very difficult time', adding, ‘I’m caught right in the middle of the row.

‘But I’ve made up with mum really for the children. They adore her and she is a great grandma and a good mum.'

Beth, who is engaged to partner Daniel Rogerson, 37, said it was ‘very sad’ that Adam had banned their mother from the wedding, saying: ‘It was a shame and very sad she couldn’t go.'

The mother-of-two had attended the Ramsays' wedding ceremony as maid of honour, with Beth and Holly’s two sisters, policewoman Megan and aspiring chef Tilly, all wowing in floor-length red satin dresses.

She hinted she had tried to act as a go between the warring pair, but said she couldn’t help, noting, 'we as Peatys are very strong minded people’.

The mother-of-two had attended the Ramsays' wedding ceremony as maid of honour, with Beth and Holly’s two sisters, policewoman Megan and aspiring chef Tilly, all wowing in floor-length red satin dresses.