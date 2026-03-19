Lisa Kudrow reveals what she considers ‘luckiest thing' in life

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about what she considers the greatest stroke of luck in her life, and it has nothing to do with landing one of the most beloved roles in television history.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning actress, 62, reflected on her 30-year marriage to advertising executive Michel Stern and why the timing of their meeting means everything to her.

"I feel like the luckiest thing that happened to me was that I met and fell in love with the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with before Friends, right before," she said.

The couple married in 1995, just a year after Friends premiered, and went on to welcome their son Julian in 1998.

Julian is now 27, and it turns out creativity runs in the family. He is making his acting debut in the upcoming third season of HBO's The Comeback, playing an AI tech expert, with the series set to premiere on 22 March.

As for the marriage itself, Kudrow has always been candid about what she believes makes it work.

Speaking to Glamour in 2014, she described the commitment she and Stern made to each other not as a promise to love forever, but as a promise to keep working at it.

"We're not promising to love each other forever… but we are promising to work on whatever problems come up," she said. "We're committed to our marriage working."