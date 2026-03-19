Demi Lovato takes jab at Shia LaBeouf during Disney Rushmore discussion

Demi Lovato has weighed in on the Disney Channel Mount Rushmore debate, and managed to get a dig in at Shia LaBeouf along the way.

Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Wednesday, 18 March, Lovato, 33, was asked to name the most iconic stars the Mouse House has ever produced.

She largely agreed with a lineup recently put forward by Raven-Symoné on the Stepping Into the Shade Room podcast, which included Symoné herself, Hilary Duff, LaBeouf and the late Lee Thompson Young.

"It would definitely be Raven, Hilary [Duff], and I honestly agreed with her answer," Lovato said. "Hers definitely resonated."

There was one exception, though.

When the podcast hosts reminded her that LaBeouf had also made Symoné's list, Lovato's response was brief and pointed. "I'm OK on that one, yeah, we can pass."

It's a loaded comment given LaBeouf's recent history.

The Even Stevens star was arrested in New Orleans last month following an alleged altercation that he attributed to a "small man complex."

Lovato also raised an interesting side question about whether the Mickey Mouse Club generation, which produced Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Keri Russell, among others, should factor into the conversation at all.

She ultimately concluded they probably didn't qualify on the grounds that they didn't shape Disney Channel into what it eventually became in the same way.