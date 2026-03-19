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Doja Cat shares what about fame makes her ‘upset'

Doja Cat talks about trying to dodge and trick paparazzi in public

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Doja Cat shares what about fame makes her ‘upset’
Doja Cat shares what about fame makes her ‘upset’

Doja Cat has a unique strategy for dealing with unwanted attention in public, and it involves making herself look as unappealing as possible on purpose.

Speaking to Vogue, the 30-year-old singer-rapper opened up about one of the more frustrating aspects of celebrity life: the inability to simply walk into a shop without being filmed or photographed. 

It's something that genuinely bothers her. 

"It makes me so upset," she said. But rather than confront people or pay to shut down stores, Doja has found her own way of handling it.

"Will I go up to somebody and be like, 'Stop f---ing filming me,' and cuss them out? No, I'm not going to do that," she said. 

"I think I would rather do it in a creative way." And what does creative look like? "Sometimes I try to look purposefully ugly," she explained. "I turn it into a game."

It's a characteristically offbeat solution from an artist known for her bold, maximalist red carpet looks, but it also speaks to something deeper. 

Doja told Vogue that she has always had an intensely private side, tracing it back to a teenage period she describes as fully depressing. 

"I couldn't leave my house," she recalled of those years, when she was already making the rap videos that would eventually launch her career.

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