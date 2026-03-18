Kris Jenner leads birthday tributes to Rob Kardashian, Kim and Khloe follow

Kris Jenner celebrates her 'sweet boy' and 'best son,' whom she shares with ex-husband Robert Kardashian

The Kardashians are celebrating a very special birthday today.

On Tuesday, March 17, Kris Jenner led the 39th birthday tributes for her only son, Rob Arthur Kardashian, whom she welcomed with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing son, Rob!!!” the 78-year-old matriarch began her wish, accompanied by a carousel of sweet family pictures.

The mom-of-six continued, “You have the biggest heart, the best sense of humor, and a strength that inspires me every single day. Watching you grow into the man and father you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.” Rob shares 9-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.

Calling Rob “a devoted dad, an amazing brother, the most loving uncle, the best son,” Kris gushed, “You make me proud in ways that are hard to be put into words!”

The heartfelt wish concluded, I thank God for you every day, my sweet boy, and love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday Rob!!!”

The birthday boy replied in the comments, writing, “I love you mama!”

Rob’s older sisters Kim and Khloe also wished him on social media. The SKIMS founder called Rob her “ride or die 4 life,” while Khloe re-posted several birthday wishes to her Instagram Stories.

Rob has made multiple appearances on his family’s famous reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians. For the most part, however, he chooses to remain out of the spotlight.