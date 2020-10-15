'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

In this file photo, a houbara bustard can be seen. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: In an "unprecedented and historic" operation, the Pakistan Customs has seized 74 smuggled falcons and one houbara bustard from Karachi's Defence Housing Authority, the Federal Board of Revenue spokesperson said.



In a tweet, the spokesperson said Pakistan Customs "in an unprecedented and historic anti-smuggling operation in DHA area has seized 74 smuggled Falcons and 1 tilor (houbara bustard) — endangered species".

According to the spokesperson, the approximate value of the seizure was Rs150 million.



An earlier report, citing local wildlife activists, said that local poachers and high-rolling Arab hunters kill an estimated 3,000 Houbaras in Balochistan every year.

Besides hunting, the bird’s eggs and chicks are also illegally trafficked out of the country after being collected from the Chagai, Kharan, Lasbela, and Zhob districts of the province.