Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

In this file photo, a houbara bustard can be seen. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: In an "unprecedented and historic" operation, the Pakistan Customs has seized 74 smuggled falcons and one houbara bustard from Karachi's Defence Housing Authority, the Federal Board of Revenue spokesperson said.

In a tweet, the spokesperson said Pakistan Customs "in an unprecedented and historic anti-smuggling operation in DHA area has seized 74 smuggled Falcons and 1 tilor (houbara bustard) — endangered species".

According to the spokesperson, the approximate value of the seizure was Rs150 million.

An earlier report, citing local wildlife activists, said that local poachers and high-rolling Arab hunters kill an estimated 3,000 Houbaras in Balochistan every year. 

Besides hunting, the bird’s eggs and chicks are also illegally trafficked out of the country after being collected from the Chagai, Kharan, Lasbela, and Zhob districts of the province.

More From Pakistan:

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged
Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents
Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab
Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi
Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR
Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW

Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW
Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan
Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel
Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure

Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure
Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa

Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa
LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

Latest

view all