Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

The soldiers who were martyred in the attack. Clockwise from top left: Capt Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, Lance Naik Asmatullah. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

"Terrorist IED attack on security forces convoy near Razmak, North Waziristan. Resultantly 1 officer and 5 soldiers embraced shahadat," read the statement.

The martyred were identified as:

- Capt Umar Farooq, 24 years

- Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37 years

- Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44 years

- Havaldar Younas Khan, age years

- Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37 years

- Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, 30 years

