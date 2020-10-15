Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

The soldiers who were martyred in the attack. Clockwise from top left: Capt Umar Farooq, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, Lance Naik Asmatullah. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.



"Terrorist IED attack on security forces convoy near Razmak, North Waziristan. Resultantly 1 officer and 5 soldiers embraced shahadat," read the statement.



The martyred were identified as:

- Capt Umar Farooq, 24 years

- Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37 years

- Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44 years

- Havaldar Younas Khan, age years

- Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37 years

- Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, 30 years