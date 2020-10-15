Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

In this photo illustration a man can be seen abusing a woman. — Geo.tv/illustration/Files

Unidentified men allegedly raped a woman in Multan's Muzaffarabad after robbing her household of valuables, a police official said Thursday.



According to the police official, the robbers barged into a person's house early morning at 4am and took everyone inside the house hostage.

The suspects gathered jewelry, mobile phones, cash, and four animals that were present in the house.

"After robbing the house, they raped a woman and escaped," police said.

A case has been registered in Muzaffarabad police station on the complaint of the victim's husband.



High-level officials reached the site after the incident was reported.

According to the police, a medical test of the victim has been taken and every aspect of the incident is being investigated.

The development comes days after police arrested the prime suspect in the September 9 Lahore Motorway gang-rape case, where a woman was allegedly raped in front of her children in an area falling within Gujjarpura police's jurisdiction.



The woman, along with her children, was driving to Gujranwala when she was forced to stop at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after running out of fuel, at around 1:30 am.

She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to also dial the Motorway Police helpline 130 from which she reportedly received no response.



In the meantime, two robbers reportedly approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they allegedly raped her in front of the children.

They had also allegedly snatched her purse carrying Rs100,000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

