Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Petrol price in Pakistan for rest of October to remain unchanged

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Petrol is seen at a fuelling station. — Reuters/Bernadett Szabo/File

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products for the rest of October unchanged, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Therefore, the existing prices of petroleum products will remain the same until October 31.

Petrol will continue to cost Rs103.97, diesel Rs104.6, kerosene oil Rs65.29 and light diesel oil Rs62.88.

A day earlier it was reported that petrol prices will register a slight decrease.

Sources told Geo News that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division on Wednesday.

A slight decrease was expected with the view that the government may  bring down the amount of levy imposed on petroleum products.

The government is currently collecting Rs30/litre petroleum levy on diesel and Rs27.32/litre on petrol. On the other hand, the amount of petroleum levy on kerosene oil imposed is Rs11.43.




More From Pakistan:

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz claps back at Instagram troll for comments over Yasir Hussain
Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents

Watch: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with Islamabad Panahgah residents
Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab
Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi

Senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani passes away in Karachi
Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR

Six Pak Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED attack: ISPR
'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation

'Unprecedented, historic': Pakistan Customs recovers birds worth millions in Karachi operation
Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW

Ban degrading, unscientific ‘virginity tests’ in Pakistan: HRW
Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan

Zainab Alert app launched to report missing children in Pakistan
Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel

Grade 4 students from Karachi get answers from astronauts, space scientists about space travel
Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure

Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport let down by consulate's failure
Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa

Formal permission given to PDM for Oct 16 jalsa
LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

LHC takes notice of YouTube channels being created without proper mechanism

Latest

view all