Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski teased her beau as she shared new stunning snaps on Instagram, turning up the heat with her new looks.

The German model, who shot to fame after her appearance with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, is a breathtaking sight to behold in her latest snap, which she shared on social media with a sweet caption.

The 27-year model gleamed in mini outfit as she shared a glimpse at her 'cosy rainy mornings', looking gorgeous with locks she tied in a messy bun with just a few curls left unfurled and her stunning physique attracted massive applause.

Pitt's darling captioned the post: Cozy rainy mornings. How much i miss travelling especially in those times...

Nicole Poturalski' who was spotted boarding the same private jet as Pitt in August, has been setting the internet ablaze with her smashing looks .

Poturalski and Pitt have reportedly been "spending time together" since last year when they met at 'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' premiere in Berlin.

