Tom Brady breaks silence after ex Gisele Bündchen marries Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady finally broke his silence with first social media appearance after his ex wife Gisele Bündchen secretly tied the knot with Joaquim Valente.

the retired NFL quarterback, 48, shared a series of posts on his Instagram Stories — including a thirst trap.

In one image, Brady showed off his fit figure in a black T-shirt and shorts while holding a football. “LFG [Let's F----- Go]," he wrote with the snapshot.

In another, Brady shared a selfie of himself wearing a “Forever Young” hoodie. “Yuppppppp[100 emoji],” he captioned the casual photo.

Both posts were set to the tune of "1-800-273-8255," a song by Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid that is a nod to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.