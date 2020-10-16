Pregnant Kareena Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Bollywood’s most adored couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today.

The Good Newwz actress and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012.

Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second baby, and hubby Saif have starred in films Agent Vinod, Omkara and Tashan together.

The couple is currently in Delhi with son Taimur Ali Khan, where they are staying with Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace.

Kareena was in Delhi for the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

On Thursday, the diva, who also celebrated her 40th birthday recently, turned to Instagram and confirmed she has wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

She wrote, “ And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course.”

“Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team.”

