Piers Morgan slams Queen Elizabeth for going mask-less: ‘It was not a smart move’

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Piers Morgan is no stranger for the royal family, in fact he is well known for his critical outlook regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry however, it appears this time around the Queen’s actions have raised his brows and coaxed a comment out of him.

The main reason Morgan decided to voice his worries against the Queen’s actions is because of her heightened risk of exposure towards Covid-19, especially since she comes under the age bracket who is at highest susceptibility.

The public outing that gathered the heard of worried civilians occurred during her visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) alongside Prince William.

The reason the Queen went mask-less was because all possible members of Dstl, who were to come in contact with the royals, were tested for Covid-19 beforehand.

However, that excuse did not seem good enough to Piers as he quickly sent out a tweet of his own, claiming, “Why no masks or social distancing? Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family as the virus rages & the country heads into another lockdown.”


