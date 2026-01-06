Sarah Paulson pays deeply personal tribute to late Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson has found a deeply personal way to honour her late friend Diane Keaton, marking what would have been Keaton’s 80th birthday with a tribute that will stay wipays th her forever.

On Monday, Jan. 5, the American Horror Story actress shared an emotional Instagram post revealing a small but meaningful tattoo she got in Keaton’s memory.

The post included a silhouetted photo of Paulson and Keaton together, along with a close-up of the tattoo, a simple “DK” inked in black on Paulson’s wrist.

Alongside the snaps, Paulson wrote, “You would have been 80 today,” before opening up about the bond they shared.

“Too many deep feelings to put here… I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you. You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time.”

Paulson also thanked Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known professionally as winterstone, calling the tattoo a “forever reminder” of “one of my forever people.”

The tribute comes months after Keaton’s death on Oct. 11 due to a bacterial pneumonia infection.

Paulson has continued to honour her friend publicly, including during a heartfelt appearance with The Hollywood Reporter in December.

There, she read aloud words she wished she could send Keaton, saying, “I want to tell you how much crummier the world is without you in it,” and adding, “I want to tell you how the world lost its mind with grief the day you died.”

She also shared some of Keaton’s famously blunt text messages, which brought laughter through tears, including one that read, “As usual, your voicemail is full. What makes you so f------ popular?”

The two actresses first met while filming the 1999 movie The Other Sister, where Keaton played Paulson’s mother.

Their friendship lasted decades, growing well beyond the screen.

Speaking shortly after Keaton’s death at a Los Angeles premiere in October, Paulson struggled to find words.

“She was a very dear friend of mine, so it's not something I'm able to talk about yet,” she said at the time, later adding, “what you thought she was as a performer, she was even more spectacular as a human being.”

For Paulson, the tattoo is more than ink. It’s a quiet, lasting symbol of love, loss, and a friendship that shaped her life.