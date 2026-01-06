Lily Allen sparks summer talk with bold beach look as 2026 begins

Lily Allen welcomed the New Year with sunshine, family time, and a relaxed beach escape.

The singer spent the first days of 2026 in Grand Cayman, choosing warm weather and ocean views instead of winter in London.

Lily travelled with her two daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, and enjoyed quiet moments together by the sea.

On January 5, Lily shared photos from the trip on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen relaxing on a sunbed, walking along the beach, and enjoying the water.

The singer wore several strapless bikinis, including a daisy print design and a bright pink style.

Lily kept her look simple but stylish, adding gold necklaces and a Fendi shoulder bag for a touch of elegance.

The Smile singer looked happy and at ease during the trip, as she shared a short message with her photos, writing, “A lovely holiday to bring in the new year with my beautiful babies. Right now, back to business. LFG ‘26.”

The Hard Out Here singer’s glowing skin also caught attention, as her longtime facial expert Shane Cooper explained that her look came from regular care.

“Consistency is key when it comes to skin health,” he said.

He shared that Lily followed a personalised routine at home to keep her skin fresh and healthy between treatments.