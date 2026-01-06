Dove Cameron's family celebrates her engagement to Damiano David

The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary

Dove Cameron’s engagement to Damiano David has officially become a family celebration.

Following the January 3 announcement that the singer, 29, is set to marry the Måneskin frontman, 26, Cameron’s mother, Bonnie Wallace, shared an emotional reaction on Instagram, offering a rare glimpse into just how much the moment means to her.

Wallace posted a photo from the engagement, showing Cameron, whose real name is Chloe Celeste Hosterman, wrapped in a tender embrace with David. “It’s with the greatest joy that I share the news that Chloe and Damiano are engaged!” she wrote. “I could not have imagined a more perfect, loving partner for my baby. They are wonderful together and my heart is so full. Welcome to the family, Damiano!”

Cameron’s older sister, Claire Hosterman, echoed the sentiment in the comments. “So, so, so happy! I couldn’t imagine a more wonderful, kind, loving man for her. Welcome to the family, Damiano!”

Cameron confirmed the engagement herself with an Instagram post featuring party snaps and a close-up of her ring. “My favourite part of being alive… happy new year,” she wrote.

The couple, first linked in September 2023, sparked engagement rumors months earlier when Cameron was spotted wearing a sparkler on her left ring finger in Sydney. They later marked their two-year anniversary on Oct. 9, with Cameron writing, “the 2 best years of my life… life has become so beautiful with you in it… buon anniversario amore mio.”