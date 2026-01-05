Chelsea Handler pays tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner during Critics Choice

The late couple’s son Nick is currently in custody over suspicion of their murder

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were honoured at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards just three weeks after their tragic murders.

The emotional tribute came during the January 4th ceremony, where host Chelsea Handler reflected on the legacy the legendary filmmaker and his wife left behind.

Handler paid homage to the couple in her opening monologue, calling Rob “the nicest guy in Hollywood” and highlighting the values the pair lived by.

“Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea — decency,” she said. “That we should all look out for each other, and I think we can all agree that we all need more of that.”

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found fatally stabbed in their Los Angeles home on December 14. They were discovered by their daughter Romy, 28, several hours after their deaths. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled the causes of death as “multiple sharp force injuries,” listing the manner as homicide.

Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested that same day and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He remains in custody on suicide watch at Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is scheduled for arraignment on January 7, 2026.