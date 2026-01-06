Amanda Seyfried makes new promise to ‘The Housemaid' fans

Amanda Seyfried on ‘The Housemaid’ sequel

Amanda Seyfried has given fans of The Housemaid fresh reason to stay hopeful, suggesting her character may not be done with the story just yet.

While attending the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival on Saturday, 3 January, the actress shared that she fully expects a sequel to happen, and believes she’ll be part of it in some way.

Speaking to Variety during the event, where she was celebrating her separate 2025 release The Testament of Ann Lee, Seyfried made it clear she’s keen to return, even if only briefly.

“No one's said anything about number 2, but I guarantee there will be number 2. And I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it,” she said.

The Housemaid, released on 19 December, stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a woman who lies on her CV to secure a live-in nanny job with a wealthy family.

Seyfried plays Nina Winchester, the polished but unsettling matriarch of the household.

The psychological thriller pulls Millie into what the synopsis describes as “a sexy, seductive game of secrets and power, with shocking twists that keep you guessing to the end.”

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel, which already has two follow-up books, The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching.

Seyfried hinted that the second story focuses on Millie entering a new household, with plenty still unfolding around Enzo, played by Michele Morrone.

While discussing Nina’s future, Seyfried admitted she’s particularly curious to see how the dynamic continues, adding that she would “jump the f--- back into that” role.

Sydney Sweeney has also expressed enthusiasm about returning.

The actress recently said she “would love to” reprise Millie, sharing how deeply she connected with the books and the character.

She described Millie as “spicy” and a fighter who stands her ground.

Beyond the screen, Seyfried has spoken warmly about working with Sweeney, noting she feels protective of her co-star amid intense public attention.

With both leads openly backing a sequel and source material ready to be explored, fans of The Housemaid may not have to wait forever to revisit its twisted world.