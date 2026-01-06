Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster are so in love

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pack PDA

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are clearly starting 2026 on a loved-up note, with the couple spotted sharing affectionate moments during a beach getaway in Costa Rica.

The Tony Award-winning actors were seen enjoying the sunshine and surf on Jan. 3, offering a relaxed and intimate glimpse into their relationship as they welcomed the new year together.

Photos from the outing show the pair cooling off in the ocean, smiling and holding on to each other as waves rolled in.

In one snap, Jackman, 57, wraps his arms around Foster, 50, as she clings to him while a wave approaches.

In another, they stroll hand-in-hand through the water, appearing completely at ease.

Foster wore a navy blue bikini paired with a matching swim skirt, while Jackman opted for black-and-white swim trunks with a tropical floral print.

The romantic escape comes just months after the couple made their red carpet debut in October 2025.

They stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of Jackman’s film Song Sung Blue, dressing in coordinated black outfits and marking a major milestone in their relationship.

A source close to Foster later told PEOPLE, “They’re in love and were genuinely excited to walk the carpet together.”

The insider added, “The drama is behind them now, and they’ve built a strong foundation of trust. Both are feeling giddy and happy and are excited to share their future together.”

Their relationship developed after both actors went through divorces.

Jackman separated from Deborra-lee Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, and they share two adult children.

Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024, the former couple share a seven-year-old daughter, Emily.

Jackman and Foster have known each other for over two decades, first crossing paths in the early 2000s through Broadway circles.

They later worked together in the revival of The Music Man, with performances beginning in 2022 after pandemic delays.

Speaking to PEOPLE that year, Foster reflected warmly on their bond, saying, “The best thing that's happened out of this whole thing is that I've made a new friend, which you never anticipate,” before adding, “He's a dream and so kind and talented and is even more generous. He's pretty fantastic.”

Now, as 2026 begins, the couple appear deeply connected, relaxed and openly affectionate, embracing both the moment and what lies ahead together.