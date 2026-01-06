‘Emily in Paris' gets renewal on Netflix

Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for Season 6

Netflix has officially renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season, giving fans another reason to stay invested in Emily Cooper’s ever-evolving European adventure.

The announcement comes shortly after the strong debut of Season 5, which premiered in December and quickly proved that the series still has plenty of momentum.

The romantic comedy-drama, led by Lily Collins as Chicago-born marketing executive Emily Cooper, continues to resonate with global audiences.

Season 5 opened new doors for the character as Emily relocated part-time to Italy to launch Agence Grateau’s Rome office, while still being emotionally pulled back towards Paris.

The season debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 with 13.5 million views in its first four days, then held that position the following week with 13.3 million more views.

In just 11 days, it reached 26.8 million views worldwide and became the No. 1 series in 24 countries, including France and Italy.

Series creator Darren Star has already hinted that Season 6 will continue to follow the story naturally rather than forcing a dramatic shift in setting.

“There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit,” he said in December.

“But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that.”

Season 5 ended with several unresolved storylines.

Emily turned down a future with Marcello Muratori after deciding she wanted to prioritise her fast-paced career in Paris.

Meanwhile, Mindy’s personal life took centre stage after Nicolas proposed in Venice, only for Alfie to question whether she was making the right choice.

In the final moments, Mindy’s uncertainty was clear when she asked, “What am I doing?” just before the screen cut to black.

Speaking about Mindy’s choices, Darren Star explained, “Anything’s possible, and I definitely feel like the two of them had a lot of chemistry, and it came out of left field for Mindy. It’s not the way she saw her life going.”

Ashley Park added that Mindy choosing the easier path felt intentional, even if it might not be right for her.

As for Emily, Collins shared that her character is ending Season 5 in a calmer place.

“She is cool. She is fine,” Collins said, noting that the uncertainty now belongs more to Gabriel than to Emily herself.

With strong viewing figures, unresolved cliffhangers and creative confidence behind the scenes, Emily in Paris Season 6 is shaping up to be another stylish chapter when it returns sometime in 2026.